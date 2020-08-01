Look inside this stunning £950,000 Ipswich home with incredible treehouse

The five-bedroom house in Gainsborough Road, Ipswich is only a short walk away from Christchurch Park. Picture: PETER LAMBERT

A five-bedroom family home in Ipswich with a zip-line spanning across the garden from a bespoke treehouse has been put on the market for nearly £1,000,000.

The five-bedroom house in Gainsborough Road, Ipswich boasts a bespoke treehouse and zip-wire. Picture: PETER LAMBERT

The property in Gainsborough Road, which has been listed for £950,000, is a very short walk from Christchurch Park and is tucked away from the main road along a long tarmacked driveway.

A large treehouse also features on the grounds of the property.

The bespoke timber outhouse is built around the trunk of a tree and has mains power, an elevated bridge to another platform with a zip line and a swing to one side.

The kitchen is a particular feature of the house opening on one side to a snug with bespoke fitted floor to ceiling book shelving.

The kitchen inside the five-bedroom house in Gainsborough Road, Ipswich which is on the market for £950,000. Picture: PETER LAMBERT

Exposed wood floors with zoned thermostatic underfloor heating, flowing throughout the open plan space to a garden room with lantern roof and bi-fold doors out to the professionally landscaped gardens.

Savills property agent Peter Ogilvie said: “This is a superbly presented modern house with plenty of character in a remarkably private location – just a short walk from Christchurch Park.

“The home has been built with great care and attention to detail and there is a wonderful contemporary feel juxtaposed with classic features such as a log burning stove in the sitting room and large French windows that provide plenty of light and open out to the gardens.”

One of five bedrooms within the house in Gainsborough Road, Ipswich which has recently been put on the market. Picture: PETER LAMBERT

The open plan kitchen inside the five-bedroom house in Gainsborough Road, Ipswich which is on the market for £950,000. Picture: PETER LAMBERT

The five-bedroom house in Gainsborough Road, Ipswich features a games room. Picture: PETER LAMBERT

The living room inside the five-bedroom house in Gainsborough Road, Ipswich which is on the market for £950,000. Picture: PETER LAMBERT