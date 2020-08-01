Look inside this stunning £950,000 Ipswich home with incredible treehouse
PUBLISHED: 06:00 02 August 2020
A five-bedroom family home in Ipswich with a zip-line spanning across the garden from a bespoke treehouse has been put on the market for nearly £1,000,000.
The property in Gainsborough Road, which has been listed for £950,000, is a very short walk from Christchurch Park and is tucked away from the main road along a long tarmacked driveway.
A large treehouse also features on the grounds of the property.
The bespoke timber outhouse is built around the trunk of a tree and has mains power, an elevated bridge to another platform with a zip line and a swing to one side.
The kitchen is a particular feature of the house opening on one side to a snug with bespoke fitted floor to ceiling book shelving.
Exposed wood floors with zoned thermostatic underfloor heating, flowing throughout the open plan space to a garden room with lantern roof and bi-fold doors out to the professionally landscaped gardens.
Savills property agent Peter Ogilvie said: “This is a superbly presented modern house with plenty of character in a remarkably private location – just a short walk from Christchurch Park.
“The home has been built with great care and attention to detail and there is a wonderful contemporary feel juxtaposed with classic features such as a log burning stove in the sitting room and large French windows that provide plenty of light and open out to the gardens.”
