Grey seal spotted 'basking in the sunshine' next to the River Orwell

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:11 PM January 5, 2022
A grey Seal was spotted laying on the bank of the River Orwell in Ipswich

A grey seal was spotted laying on the bank of the River Orwell in Ipswich - Credit: Kate Maxwell

A small grey seal has been spotted basking in the sunshine on the bank of the River Orwell. 

The seal was spotted laying on the bank near the Orwell Bridge on Monday, January 3.

Kate Maxwell, who used to live in Suffolk but now lives in Shropshire, spotted the seal when she was visiting the area and said she was "most surprised" when she saw the seal taking a break near the River Orwell. 

Kate Maxwell said she was surprised when she spotted the Seal on the banks

Kate Maxwell said she was surprised when she spotted the seal on the banks - Credit: Kate Maxwell

She added: "I stopped in a lay by near the Orwell Bridge on Monday, and was most surprised when a seal popped out of the water and flopped down in front of me. 

"There didn’t seem to be anything wrong with it; it just lay basking in the sunshine."

It is not unusual to spot the inquisitive animals in the Orwell and along the Suffolk coastline especially this time of year. 

