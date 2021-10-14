News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Home's desire to give 'always smiling' Gladys 100th birthday to remember

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:30 AM October 14, 2021   
Henley House Care Home resident

Gladys Fordham, with Debbie Harrold, dining room assistant at Henley House Care Home in Ipswich. - Credit: Henley House Care Home

An Ipswich care home has issued a callout to the community in a bid to shower one of their residents in cards for her 100th birthday.

Henley House Care Home is hoping to receive 100 birthday cards for the beloved resident, Gladys Fordham, who marks her centenary on October 30.

Laura Biggs, activities co-ordinator at Henley House, has had a deluge of offers from the public and businesses who want to surprise the 99-year-old. 

She said: “Gladys is a lovely lady, she is quiet and never asks for anything, but she is always smiling. Gladys’ family will be celebrating with her on the day, but we would love to make her feel extra special by having 100 cards sent from people who care about her, even if they don’t know her personally." 

If you want to help cards need to be sent to Gladys Fordham, Henley House Care Home, 333 Henley Rd, Ipswich Suffolk IP1 6T before Gladys turns 100 years old on October 30.

Ipswich News

