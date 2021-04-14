Ipswich high school forced to close due to 'water supply' issue

Published: 10:39 AM April 14, 2021

Chantry Academy in Ipswich has been forced to close today - Credit: Gregg Brown

An Ipswich secondary school has been forced to close today due to an issue with its water supply.

Chantry Academy, which is based in Mallard Way, Ipswich, informed parents that it would have to close due to the issue, and students would be sent home.

The school added that work would be set for pupils remotely via Microsoft Teams.

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTICE ⚠️ Due to a water supply issue, we regret to advise that we are having to close the school. Students will be dismissed in due course. We apologise for any inconvenience this causes. Work will be set on Microsoft Teams. pic.twitter.com/QtbfjLUdnS — Chantry Academy (@ChantryAcad) April 14, 2021

A message on the school's social media channels read: "Due to a water supply issue, we regret to advise that we are having to close the school.

"Students will be dismissed in due course. We apologise for any inconvenience this causes. Work will be set on Microsoft Teams."



