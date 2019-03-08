Ipswich High School aims to dump plastic to boost green credentials

Far left, Prep teacher Armita Forouhar and Ipswich High School pupils celebrate after achieving the Green Flag award from Eco-Schools Picture: IPSWICH HIGH SCHOOL Archant

An Ipswich school aiming to turn plastic-free while raising awareness of climate change has been recognised with an Eco-Schools Green Flag award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Handed to Ipswich High School, the award is given to schools that follow the 10 topics of the Eco-Schools programme as they continue to tackle climate change.

Registering with the programme - a part of Keep Britain Tidy - in 2015, the school has recycled clothes, shoes and books for St Anthony's School in Uganda and designed and distributed reusable metal water bottles to all staff and pupils.

The brainchild of preparatory teacher Armita Forouhar with her "Eco Club", the school now aims to use the Green Flag award to push the school to going plastic free.

Mrs Forouhar said: "I introduced Eco Club as an enrichment activity in school where enthusiastic children formed an eco-committee and focused on a range of topics including reducing energy, recycling, reducing the use of plastic, growing fruit trees and vegetables on the school grounds and encouraging health environmental living.

You may also want to watch:

"We know very well that the hard work needs to continue - this academic year, I want Ipswich High School to work towards being a plastic-free school.

"I am sure with the help of staff and pupils we can reduce using plastic and gradually reach the goal of becoming plastic-free."

Each class at the school from preparatory to senior has its own "eco-monitors" who are responsbible for sharing the eco-code with their peers while regularly meeting to put together action plans.

Visiting the Woolverstone-based school at the end of last year's summer term, Eco-Schools assessor Betsy Read said: "Mrs Forouhar's dedication over the last four years has resulted in an evolving team of pupils prepared to think and do.

"The eco-boards show that the whole school is involved in following their lead.

"In tackling plastic pollution and the proliferation of single use plastic, in monitoring and reducing energy use, in making changes that protect their own long-term health and in understanding growing cycles, the school is tackling some of the most urgent issues of our time. They all contribute to the big one - climate disruption."