Hundreds of homes near Ipswich with little or no water after burst main

Homes have been left with little or no water after a burst water main near Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A number of homes in villages near Ipswich have been left with little or no water after a burst water main.

Anglian Water engineers are currently working on fixing the leak which is affecting homes and businesses in Playford, Swilland and Otley.

A statement on Anglian Water's website reads: "We're really sorry but some customers in Swilland, Ipswich, may be experiencing very low water pressure.

"We're working to repair a burst water main in your area so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped.

"Supplies are now expected to be restored by midday on Monday, July 13, but we will update this message if anything changes.

"Again we're really sorry we've inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience."