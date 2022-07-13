News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Hundreds of homes near Ipswich with little or no water after burst main

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:16 AM July 13, 2022
Homes have been left with little or no water after a burst water main near Ipswich

Homes have been left with little or no water after a burst water main near Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A number of homes in villages near Ipswich have been left with little or no water after a burst water main.

Anglian Water engineers are currently working on fixing the leak which is affecting homes and businesses in Playford, Swilland and Otley. 

A statement on Anglian Water's website reads: "We're really sorry but some customers in Swilland, Ipswich, may be experiencing very low water pressure. 

"We're working to repair a burst water main in your area so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped.

"Supplies are now expected to be restored by midday on Monday, July 13, but we will update this message if anything changes. 

"Again we're really sorry we've inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience."

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Emergency services attending a three-vehicle crash in Ipswich. 

Suffolk Live News

'Devastated' - Community's shock at Ipswich crash tragedy

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A second person has died after a three-vehicle crash in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Second person dies after three-vehicle crash in Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Molly likes to climb her special cat tower.

Could you offer a home to rare breed Suffolk Chocolate cat?

Abygail Fossett

person
Armed police were called to an incident in Ipswich last night

Suffolk Live News

Police called to report of 'person with handgun' in Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon