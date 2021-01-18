Hospital band defies odds to raise £2,000 during carol collections
An Ipswich band has managed to collect more than £2,000 for charity despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The Ipswich Hospital Band performs outside the Debenhams store each year around Christmas time to raise money for nearby charities.
Despite the difficulties posed by coronavirus and social distancing, the band still managed to raise almost £2,500.
A spokesman said: “The Ipswich Hospital Band would like to extend their warmest thanks to everybody who donated so generously at our carol playing sessions during December 2020 outside Debenhams in Ipswich this year.
"As a result of wonderful public generosity, we were able to collect a combined total of £2,447.70.
"The money collected will be shared equally between St Elizabeth Hospice and the Ipswich Hospital Band.
"A huge thank you to everyone who supported our efforts this Christmas.”
