Ipswich Hospital gets new tech to stop people overpaying for parking

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 5:30 AM May 5, 2021   
Ipswich Hospital car park will have automatic number plate recognition technology (ANPR) from May 10

Ipswich Hospital car park will have automatic number plate recognition technology (ANPR) from May 10 - Credit: Simon Parker

New machines to allow payment by cash, card or phone are being installed in Ipswich Hospital car park, as well as automatic number plate recognition technology.

The automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system will mean staff and visitors should only pay for the time they use, rather than having to estimate how long they need for their stay.

The new technology will be in place from Monday, May 10, with charges and exemptions remaining the same. However, it will include a drop-off and pick-up time so any vehicles on site for up to 30 minutes are not charged.

Paul Fenton is the director of estate and facilities for the East Suffollk and North Essex Foundation Trust

Paul Fenton is the director of estate and facilities for the East Suffollk and North Essex Foundation Trust which runs Ipswich Hospital - Credit: ESNEFT

Paul Fenton, director of estates and facilities for North Essex and East Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), said: “Many of our patients and visitors have told us how much better their experience of visiting would be if we had different payment options, so we are really pleased to be able to introduce this flexibility.

“It also means people will only pay for the time they spend on site.

You may also want to watch:

"They will no longer need to guess how long they may be, as this has in the past meant visitors overestimate their stay and pay more than necessary.”

It is hoped the new technology will mean visitors don't overpay for their stays

It is hoped the new technology will mean visitors don't overpay for their stays - Credit: Archant

Car parking at the hospital remains free for staff during the Covid-19 pandemic in line with national government guidance.

Helpers will be on hand in the car parks for the first couple of weeks after the ANPR launch to help visitors with questions.

Ipswich Hospital
