Smoke seen across Ipswich as crews tackle large fire

A large fire has engulfed an area of land at Rushmere Heath - Credit: Ashley Jackaman

Firefighters are currently in attendance at a large fire in Ipswich.

Crews were called to the blaze at about 5.40pm near Rushmere Heath.

People have spotted large plumes of smoke around the town.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has said crews are currently attending a fire on Rushmere Heath, Ipswich.

A spokesman said: "The public are advised to avoid the area and residents living close to the heath are advised to keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke."

The fire service has sent seven fire crews to the scene, with two from Ipswich east, two from Princes Street, in addition to engines from Woodbridge, Holbrook and Needham Market.

It comes after blazes also starting in Claydon, East Bergholt and Little Glemham.

