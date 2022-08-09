News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Smoke seen across Ipswich as crews tackle large fire

Johnny Amos

Published: 6:20 PM August 9, 2022
Updated: 7:37 PM August 9, 2022
A large fire has engulfed an area of land at Rushmere Heath

A large fire has engulfed an area of land at Rushmere Heath

Firefighters are currently in attendance at a large fire in Ipswich. 

Firefighters are currently in attendance at a large fire near Rushmere Heath

Firefighters are currently in attendance at a large fire near Rushmere Heath

Crews are dealing with a fire at Rushmere Heath. 

Crews are dealing with a fire at Rushmere Heath.

Crews were called to the blaze at about 5.40pm near Rushmere Heath. 

People have spotted large plumes of smoke around the town. 

Plumes of smoke can be seen as fire crews tackle a large fire at Rushmere Heath. 

Plumes of smoke can be seen as fire crews tackle a large fire at Rushmere Heath.

Plumes of smoke can be seen as fire crews tackle a large fire at Rushmere Heath. 

Plumes of smoke can be seen as fire crews tackle a large fire at Rushmere Heath.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has said crews are currently attending a fire on Rushmere Heath, Ipswich.

A spokesman said: "The public are advised to avoid the area and residents living close to the heath are advised to keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke."

A large fire has engulfed an area of land at Rushmere Heath

A large fire has engulfed an area of land at Rushmere Heath

The fire service has sent seven fire crews to the scene, with two from Ipswich east, two from Princes Street, in addition to engines from Woodbridge, Holbrook and Needham Market. 

It comes after blazes also starting in ClaydonEast Bergholt and Little Glemham.

A large fire has engulfed an area of land at Rushmere Heath

A large fire has engulfed an area of land at Rushmere Heath


