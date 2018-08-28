Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Apology for blogger whose gender comments led to call from police

PUBLISHED: 14:35 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:10 05 February 2019

Margaret Nelson was asked to 'tone down' her remarks on gender Picture: MARGARET NELSON

Margaret Nelson was asked to 'tone down' her remarks on gender Picture: MARGARET NELSON

Margaret Nelson

Police have apologised for their handling of a complaint about a Suffolk woman’s online comments on gender.

Margaret Nelson's Tweets were reported to Suffolk police Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PAMargaret Nelson's Tweets were reported to Suffolk police Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA

The constabulary became involved in row over freedom of speech and accusations of transphobia after asking Margaret Nelson to “tone down” her web posts.

Mrs Nelson said the incident had not changed her stance on reforming the Gender Recognition Act, which would require no medical evidence for people to legally change identity, and which she believes could be exploited to the detriment of women.

Mrs Nelson, of Ipswich, a former humanist celebrant whose ‘Dead Interesting’ blog carried the original post last January, said she received a phone call on Monday morning from police, warning that her comments, and some of her Tweets, had caused offence.

The 74-year-old said she was “stalked all the time” online by trans activists but that she would not change the tone of her Tweets, which included one saying: ‘Gender is BS. Pass it on’.

Margaret Nelson was asked to 'tone down' her remarks on gender Picture: MARGARET NELSONMargaret Nelson was asked to 'tone down' her remarks on gender Picture: MARGARET NELSON

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m just stating facts,” she said.

“It won’t stop me from doing so.

“I received a warning that I had upset people and asking me to tone things down. I’ve since received a phone call apologising and saying police got it wrong.”

Mrs Nelson said she was not the first person to be contacted for similar allegations, referring to an investigation by Humberside Police into a report of hate crime after a man called Harry Miller ‘liked’ a limerick which appeared to ridicule transgender people.

“It’s not an isolated incident,” she added.

“Transgender activists take exception to any scrutiny or suggestion that trans men aren’t women. Changing the Act is a much more complicated issue than they make out.”

Mrs Nelson called suggestions of transphobia “nonsense”, adding: “A lot of people equate any such comment to homophobia. It’s entirely different and perfectly reasonable to scrutinise the implications of how adopting this law affects women.”

Suffolk police responded to the incident on Twitter, saying: “We accept we made a misjudgment in following up the complaint.

“As a result of this, we will be reviewing our procedures for dealing with such matters.

“We are sorry for any distress we may have caused in the way this issue was dealt with, and have been in contact with the woman who wrote the blog to apologise.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Family’s heartbreak after dead cat found with ear and tail hacked off

Mollie was just 10 months old Picture: MANDY BENNETT

“I said I’d never bake again” says owner of new thriving cakery in Ipswich

Cakes and cookies at BMC Cakery on Woodbridge Road, Ipswich Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Is the billionaire king of retail Mike Ashley opening a plush new store in Ipswich?

Flannels in Swindon. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Family’s heartbreak after dead cat found with ear and tail hacked off

Mollie was just 10 months old Picture: MANDY BENNETT

“I said I’d never bake again” says owner of new thriving cakery in Ipswich

Cakes and cookies at BMC Cakery on Woodbridge Road, Ipswich Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Is the billionaire king of retail Mike Ashley opening a plush new store in Ipswich?

Flannels in Swindon. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Apology for blogger whose gender comments led to call from police

Margaret Nelson was asked to 'tone down' her remarks on gender Picture: MARGARET NELSON

Find out how much less your wage packet is worth now in real terms than it was in 2007

Picture Getty Images

Referee for Norwich v Ipswich derby clash named

Peter Bankes will take charge of the East Anglian derby clash at Carrow Road on Sunday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Midnight Walk takes a step back to the 80s

More than 1,000 people have already signed up for the 2019 Midnight Walk. Participants were kitted out in neon colours for last year's event. Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

‘Eddie Hearn knows what a big future I could have’ - Wardley wants title fight next

Fabio Wardley during his win over Morgan Dessaux at the O2 Arena in London. Picture: PA SPORT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists