Ipswich Twilight Road Races pushed back another year due to Covid

Published: 10:14 AM March 15, 2021

Ipswich JAFFA has announced the Ipswich Twilight Races have been cancelled - Credit: Archant

The popular Ipswich Twilight Road Races will not go ahead for the second year running due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual events, organised by Ipswich JAFFA Running Club, were postponed last year due to the first national lockdown – and were hoped to get the go ahead this year.

Announcing the cancellation, the club said it was uncertain it could guarantee a Covid-secure environment for both runners and volunteers due to the scale of the two races.

The 5k and 10k races would have happened in May and July respectively

By this point, planning would usually be well underway for the 5k race in May and the 10k event in July.

Alison Beech, Chair of Ipswich JAFFA Running Club, said: "Whilst we are very disappointed that we are unable to hold the twilight events this year, the safety of participants, organisers, and our local community must take priority.

"The loss of income from 2020, combined with the implications of late cancellation of 2021, would present a significant financial risk to our club and the future viability of the event.

"We therefore support the decision to cancel the events in 2021 and very much look forward to welcoming you back in 2022."

Participants will be contacted in the coming weeks with further information, the club said.



