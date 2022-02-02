Jobs to be created at new Ministry of Justice office in Ipswich
- Credit: Google Maps
The Ministry of Justice has announced plans to move jobs out of London and into a new office in Ipswich.
Peninsular House in Ipswich's Lower Brook Street is set to be the new home of a 'justice collaboration centre', the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has announced.
Staff at the centre, which will be one of seven created throughout the country, will work in a range of finance, digital and human resources roles.
The MoJ has not revealed how many jobs will be created in Suffolk.
Other justice collaboration centres are being created in Leeds, Liverpool, Nottingham, South Tyneside, Cardiff and Brighton.
As part of the government's 'levelling up' plans, the MoJ is looking to move 22,000 roles out of London by 2030.
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said: "This government is committed to spreading opportunity more equally across communities and tackling regional inequalities.
"By having more of our staff based outside London we can recruit the best people wherever they live so that the justice system benefits from more diverse backgrounds, outlooks and experience."
Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said he was "pleased" to see the town selected to be home to one of the new centres.
He added: "It is important that we see these roles coming to areas like Ipswich as soon as possible.
"Improving employment opportunities is a significant part of levelling up and I will be working hard to make sure these skilled and high paid jobs are there for Ipswich residents to take advantage of.
"I'm making sure projects like Freeport East, bringing 10,000 high-skilled jobs to the area, are being delivered as quickly as possible and I look forward to seeing jobs in the MoJ open up here too. I think we can be positive about a number of opportunities coming to the area."