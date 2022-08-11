Ipswich Karate members compete at World Championships in Florida

Evolution Karate Academy is the latest recipient of a Team Sport award from UK Power Networks, which enabled them to compete in Florida - Credit: Evolution Karate Academy

A karate club in Ipswich sent seven of its members to the World Championships in Florida after gaining a funding boost.

Evolution Karate Academy was given a £250 Team Sport award from UK Power Networks.

The money was used to fulfil American dreams, as seven members of the club went to compete in the WUKF World Championships in Florida in July.

The trip was organised by Leonie Kersey, head instructor and owner of the club, after Nathan Smith, a labourer at UK Power Networks, applied for the funds.

Leonie said: "We set the club up in 2006, and to send seven members for the England team at the recent championships in Florida was a huge achievement for the academy.

"The pandemic was a difficult time, but we have come through that period and are really flourishing at the moment and proud to be providing a way into the sport for youngsters in Ipswich and surrounding areas.

"Our club currently has two competition teams, an elite squad and a development squad.

"These squads travel the country, with elite competing in international tournaments, with the trip to America the most exciting assignment yet."

Amongst those competing from Ipswich, Tahjae and Taja, Leonie's children, both competed in the junior level at the World Championships and were both among the medal winners, collecting a bronze and a silver medal each in two disciplines.

Leonie continued: "We rely on local sponsorships and funding to get us around to tournaments, as as to pay for training equipment, so we are grateful to UK Power Networks for their support."

The Team Sport award scheme encourages UK Power Networks staff to volunteer in the community and is aimed at promoting healthy living and developing sporting opportunities.

Since the scheme was set up in 2021, 77 teams have benefitted, receiving a combined sum of £19,250.