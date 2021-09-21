Published: 1:07 PM September 21, 2021

Stay strong - that is the message being sent to Paul Cook and the ITFC team - Credit: ITFC

Paul Cook and his wonderful team are trying. Paul you are in everyone’s prayers.

Everyone’s behind you. Stay together with less team changes made perhaps for a while, and the Blues will come through stronger.

And we’re getting together behind Ipswich Town like never before, praying for success.

So keep ‘smiling with determination’ just like Emma did in US Open Tennis and you will succeed eventually. Believe in the power of prayer. Believe me it does work.



And please Paul don’t worry too much and work too hard. Just enough hey, as the Romans did. ‘Like chariots of fire’, determined.



Paul Cawthorn, Ipswich.



