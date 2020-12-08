Breaking
Ipswich County Library closes after staff member gets coronavirus
A member of staff at Ipswich County Library has tested positive for coronavirus, forcing the service to close until next week.
Suffolk Libraries confirmed that the site, in Northgate Street, will be closed until at least Monday, December 14 while a deep clean takes place following the positive test.
A spokeswoman for the library said the decision has been made as a precautionary measure and the staff member does not work in a customer-facing role.
She said: “We would like to reassure customers that all staff have been closely following safety procedures to minimise any transmission risk.
“There is no evidence of transmission at the library and the member of staff does not work in a customer-facing role.
“We apologise to customers for any inconvenience.”
The group’s other libraries remain open and any items can be returned using the dropbox at the site of the library in Old Foundry Road.
