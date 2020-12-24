Ipswich man arrested after motorcyclist dies in A120 crash
- Credit: Matthew Usher
An Ipswich man has been arrested following a fatal collision involving a van and a motorcycle on the A120 in Essex.
Emergency services were called shortly after 4.20pm on Christmas Eve to the scene near Bracks Lane, in Broad Green, near Coggeshall.
The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 30s, died at the scene.
A 31-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and dangerous driving. He remains in custody for questioning.
Essex Police said: "We’d like to thank members of the public who stopped to assist the motorcyclist before emergency services arrived."
Police said a section of the road remained closed while forensic examination work was carried out and the scene cleared.
Witnesses and any drivers in the area who have dash cam footage are asked to contact the serious collision investigation unit at CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk
You can also go to essex.police.uk and use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Alternatively, you can call 101.
Most Read
- 1 ‘We are drowning’: Harrowing plea from Covid frontline as nurses warn hospital 'near breaking point'
- 2 How long will Suffolk stay in Tier 4?
- 3 Explained - what you can and can't do in Tier 4
- 4 'Queue of cars down the road' for festive display with 7,680 lights
- 5 Warnings remain in place after heavy rain causes widespread flooding
- 6 Body in river provisionally identified as missing Ipswich man
- 7 Driver 'simply didn't see cyclist' seriously hurt in roundabout crash
- 8 Trio wanted for stealing cigarettes from village shop
- 9 Ipswich man guilty of harassment after malicious Facebook post
- 10 Tier 4 is a 'hammer blow' for Ipswich businesses, leader warns
Quote incident 800 of December 24.