Ipswich man arrested after motorcyclist dies in A120 crash

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 8:34 PM December 24, 2020   
Police were called to the scene in Hadleigh

- Credit: Matthew Usher

An Ipswich man has been arrested following a fatal collision involving a van and a motorcycle on the A120 in Essex.

Emergency services were called shortly after 4.20pm on Christmas Eve to the scene near Bracks Lane,  in Broad Green, near Coggeshall.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 30s, died at the scene.

A 31-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and dangerous driving. He remains in custody for questioning.

Essex Police said: "We’d like to thank members of the public who stopped to assist the motorcyclist before emergency services arrived."

Police said a section of the road remained closed while forensic examination work was carried out and the scene cleared.

Witnesses and any drivers in the area who have dash cam footage are asked to contact the serious collision investigation unit at CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk

You can also go to essex.police.uk and use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Alternatively, you can call 101.

Quote incident 800 of December 24.

