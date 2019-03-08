E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man found guilty of 'Neno' gang drug dealing

PUBLISHED: 07:30 28 September 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man accused of drug dealing and who appeared in a YouTube music video featuring a group singing about it and holding large wads of cash has been found guilty by a jury.

D'arro O'Connor, of Parnell Road, Ipswich, had denied conspiring to supply crack cocaine and heroin with others between July last year and March this year.

But the 20-year-old was found guilty of both charges after a four day trial at Ipswich Crown Court. Sentence was adjourned until October 25.

During O'Connor's trial two 'drill' videos were played to the jury and in one of them he appeared alongside men wearing masks and holding wads of cash.

During the footage references were made to 'The 3' and Pc Conor Ward told the court that he interpreted 'The 3' to be a reference to the IP3 Nacton postcode .

Pc Ward said there were also references in the videos to 'G' which he took to mean 'gang' and the words 'been pushin' dark' which he believed to refer to heroin dealing.

"The videos are all about drug dealing and cash to be made from drug dealing and issues with other gangs," said Pc Ward.

During the trial the court heard that five young men had admitted being involved in the same conspiracy as O'Connor to supply Class A drugs and another had admitted being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The court heard that O'Connor helped reopen a successful drugs business in Ipswich after it was closed down by police.

A mobile phone and SIM card used by the 'Neno' drug line was seized by police when they arrested the previous "managing director" of the business in June last year.

Three days later O'Connor and four other men went into the Vodaphone shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich and asked for a replacement SIM card for the phone.

"It was the main number for the Neno drug dealing business. It was crucial to the success of the entire business," said Andrew Jackson, prosecuting.

"The five men went into the shop with only one aim and that was to restart the Neno drug supply telephone number," he added.

