Ipswich man denies assaulting neighbour

Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man suffered cuts and bruises and two broken teeth after being attacked by a neighbour, it has been alleged.

Andy Vandenberk was allegedly set upon by Douglas Pearson in a communal area of flats in Portman’s Walk in the early hours of December 12 last year, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Lucy Ginsberg, prosecuting, said Mr Vandenberk, who lived in an upstairs flat knew Pearson, who occupied a flat on the ground floor, and described them as being on good terms.

On the night in question Mr Vandenberk allegedly heard Pearson in the communal area calling him names and being aggressive.

Initially Mr Vandenberk took no notice of what was going on but when he left his flat to talk to Pearson he was allegedly kicked and punched despite asking him five if six times to stop.

The court heard that as a result of the alleged attack Mr Vandenberk suffered cuts and bruises and two broken teeth.

Pearson, 45, of Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, denied assaulting Mr Vandenberk causing him actual bodily harm.

Following his arrest he denied being responsible for the alleged attack and said he hadn’t seen Mr Vandenberk for a week.

The trial continues.