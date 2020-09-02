Man denies possessing hunting knife and air pistol

An Ipswich man has denied possessing a hunting knife and air pistol and will face a trial.

Marcin Michalczewski, 37, of Palmerston Road, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to possessing a knife and possessing an air weapon.

It is alleged Michalczewski was in possession of a black handled hunting knife and an unloaded air weapon in Ipswich on December 28, 2019.

Michalczewski, who spoke through a Polish interpreter, spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his not guilty pleas at the short preliminary hearing.

Magistrates accepted jurisdiction for the case but Michalczewski elected for his trial to be heard at the crown court.

He will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea trial and preparation hearing on September 29.

Michalczewski was released on unconditional bail.