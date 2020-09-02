E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man denies possessing hunting knife and air pistol

02 September, 2020 - 07:30
Marcin Michalczewski pleaded not guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Marcin Michalczewski pleaded not guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man has denied possessing a hunting knife and air pistol and will face a trial.

Marcin Michalczewski, 37, of Palmerston Road, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to possessing a knife and possessing an air weapon.

It is alleged Michalczewski was in possession of a black handled hunting knife and an unloaded air weapon in Ipswich on December 28, 2019.

You may also want to watch:

Michalczewski, who spoke through a Polish interpreter, spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his not guilty pleas at the short preliminary hearing.

Magistrates accepted jurisdiction for the case but Michalczewski elected for his trial to be heard at the crown court.

He will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea trial and preparation hearing on September 29.

Michalczewski was released on unconditional bail.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Boy racers’ accused of making life a misery for many Martlesham residents

Ros Jones, a member of the Martlesham Parish Council and founder of the Martlesham Traffic Watch group, is campaigning for residents to report antisocial drivers at the retail park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

New jobs created as national firm opens Ipswich office

Fuel card company Fleetmaxx is opening an office in Ipswich at the Altitude Business Park Picture: PA Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Boy racers’ accused of making life a misery for many Martlesham residents

Ros Jones, a member of the Martlesham Parish Council and founder of the Martlesham Traffic Watch group, is campaigning for residents to report antisocial drivers at the retail park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

New jobs created as national firm opens Ipswich office

Fuel card company Fleetmaxx is opening an office in Ipswich at the Altitude Business Park Picture: PA Images

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man denies possessing hunting knife and air pistol

Marcin Michalczewski pleaded not guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Top-scorers, captains and Players of the Year... A look at the key exits from every League One club this summer

Lyle Taylor, Ivan Toney, Charlie Goode and Christian Burgess are among the big departures from League One clubs this summer. Photos: PA

On this day in Ipswich Town’s history: Naylor nails it in his Testimonial

Richard Naylor celebrates the play-off final win at Wembley in 2000

Son threatened to slash mum’s throat after smashing a fruit bowl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Private jet maintenance company owned by African prince goes into liquidation

Executive & Business Aviation Support, which is owned by Prince Arthur Eze, has gone into liquidation. Pictured: The Diamond Hangar at Stansted Airport where the company was based Picture: GOOGLE MAPS