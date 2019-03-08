Man who exploited vulnerable woman is jailed

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who repaid the kindness of a disabled woman who allowed him to stay at her Ipswich home by stealing cash and her mobility vehicle has been jailed for 10 months.

Floyd Wright had known the victim for more than 25 years and had been staying with her in Renfrew Road, Ipswich, at the time of the offences, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He went shopping for her with her bank card and PIN and when he didn’t return the victim noticed the keys to her mobility vehicle had been stolen, said Joanne Eley, prosecuting.

Wright, 51, of Argyll Street, Ipswich, admitted stealing a bank card and £130 cash from the woman and taking her Volkswagen mobility vehicle without consent in July last year.

Sentencing, Judge John Devaux described him as “thoroughly dishonest” and said he had abused the victim’s trust.

Wright was also banned from driving for 17 months. The mobility vehicle was recovered.