Man jailed for attacking girlfriend

PUBLISHED: 07:30 07 August 2020

An Ipswich man who dragged his girlfriend into a bedroom and repeatedly punched and slapped her during a “cowardly” attack has been jailed for 18 months.

Luke Ramsey had been drinking and taking drugs when he became paranoid about a conversation Heidi Gorham was having with a friend, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Ramsey, 32, of Samuel Court, Ipswich, admitted assaulting Miss Gorham causing her actual bodily harm on March 3.

In addition to being jailed he was banned from contacting Miss Gorham for five years.

Sentencing, Judge David Goodin described the incident as a “disgraceful drink and drug-fuelled cowardly attack”.

In his basis of plea Ramsey admitted dragging her into a bedroom, punching and slapping her and putting his hands round her throat after pushing her against a wall.

He also accepted straddling her after she fell to the ground and slapping her head.

He had also admitted slapping her again after she smashed a snooker cue on his head.

Edward Renvoize, prosecuting, said Miss Gorham suffered a split lip and bruising during the assault and was taken to hospital.

Kelly Fernandez-Lee, for Ramsey, said her client was “mortified” at what he had done and had expressed remorse.

