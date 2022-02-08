Ipswich singer to perform on Dancing with the Stars

Ipswich singer Ashton Jones will perform on Irish Dancing With The Stars alongside the RTÉ Orchestra. - Credit: RTÉ Concert Orchestra/Andres Poveda

Ipswich singer Ashton Jones will perform on the Irish version of Dancing With The Stars.

Mr Jones, a funk and soul performer, will appear on RTÉ's Dancing With The Stars, presented by Amanda Byram and Westlife star Nicky Byrne.

His performance will be alongside the Irish national broadcaster's RTÉ Orchestra at the end of the month.

Mr Jones said: “It was an absolute pleasure to be invited to perform on this incredible show with such a highly respected orchestra.

"I can’t wait to don some sequins and sing for all the viewers in Ireland -- It’s gonna be a party."

He had previously done a one-off soul concert in Dublin earlier in January alongside jazz trumpeter and conductor, Guy Barker, Chaka Khan, and Vanessa Haynes.

Mr Jones has been going from strength to strength recently, and is currently in a radio advert for car retailer Cazoo, alongside Mock the Week comedian Ed Gamble.

In the advert, Mr Jones is playing an overenthusiastic backing singer, who sings soulfully and expressively while Mr Gamble voices the advert's script.

He got the gig after being approached by media agency Engine Group, who were impressed with his previous voiceover work for Amazon; singing Freddie Scott’s soul classic ‘You Got What I Need’ and The Jacksons’ hit ‘Can You Feel It’.

The advert is scheduled to run for months across all commercial radio stations in the UK.

Mr Jones said: “We had a fantastic time recording the advert and many laughs were had. When they told me they needed an over-the-top soul vocal for an advert, I didn’t know whether to be offended or delighted!”

Last year, he performed with the BBC Concert Orchestra, appeared on a Sky TV programme and ended 2021 with two sold-out concerts at London jazz club Ronnie Scott’s in December.

He said: “I’m just so glad the music industry is getting back on its feet and is able to have full schedules of gigs. After the last 18 months of Covid, I’m grabbing every opportunity with both hands and running with it."

The live show featuring Ashton will air on RTÉ One Sunday, February 27.