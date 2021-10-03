News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Early morning marathon dad cheered over finish line by biggest fans

Suzanne Day

Published: 1:49 PM October 3, 2021   
Ian Old and his children

Ian Old started his virtual London marathon in Ipswich at 3.30am and was cheered over the finish line by his wife and children - Credit: Kirsty Old

A father-of-two from Ipswich was among the first to complete the London Marathon today after starting his virtual challenge at 3.30am.

This year runners have been able to complete the 26.2-mile challenge either virtually, or in London, and Ian Old, 38, took on the course close to home in Ipswich.

He  completed a circuit around Stoke park and Chantry in just three hours and 55 minutes, finishing before mist had got up this morning.

Ian Old was cheered over his virtual marathon finish line in Stoke Park Ipswich by his biggest fans Ezra, 2, and Elodie, 4 

Ian Old was cheered over his virtual marathon finish line in Stoke Park Ipswich by his biggest fans Ezra, 2, and Elodie, 4 - Credit: Kirsty Old

Mr Old, who is an avid runner and set to take part in the Manchester marathon next Sunday, was cheered over his finish line in Ipswich by his biggest fans - his children Elodie, four, and Ezra, two, plus wife Kirsty.

Elodie and Ezra proudly held up the finish line for their dad as he finished his course at 7.25am after completing his sixth marathon.

Ian Old hugging his children Ezra and Elodie

Hugs for daddy - after completing his virtual run around Stoke Park, Ian Old headed to London to watch his uncle run - Credit: Kirsty Old

Not many runners would choose to start a marathon at 3.30am but Mr Old had a very special reason, after completing his run he travelled to London to cheer on his uncle Rob Kidd who was taking on the official route around the capital.

His wife said the family are "immensely proud" of Ian, and added: "We love to watch him running and spectate at the races." 

She said they have "no idea where he gets the energy from" as he fits in training sessions between working at Titchmarsh and Goodwin, and stewarding at Ipswich Town home matches. 

Is someone you know running the marathon today? Share their finishing photo and time with us - send us an email and we will include in our story in print tomorrow.

