Summertime Ipswich to bring the party to the Waterfront next month
- Credit: Archant
A two-day festival on the Ipswich Waterfront is set to go ahead in place of the popular annual Maritime Festival.
The event, Summertime Ipswich, will see live music, fairground rides and food and drink stalls on the Waterfront on Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22.
It will take place in connection with the Power of Stores exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, meaning Marvel and DC comic book favourites such as Black Panther and Wonder Woman will join in the fun.
A fireworks display will bring Saturday to a close at 9.45pm.
The event comes in place of the usual Ipswich Maritime Festival, which typically takes more than a year to organise – with coronavirus uncertainty grinding plans to a halt.
Sarah Barber, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for the town centre, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to bring another fantastic family event to Ipswich this summer.
"Our events programme is always packed full of activity and while some of our much-loved events have had to be cancelled again this year due to coronavirus, we are determined to make sure that residents have something to look forward to.
"All our summer events have been carefully planned in line with Covid-Safe measures and are taking place outdoors in the fresh air.“