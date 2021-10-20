Published: 5:30 AM October 20, 2021

Ipswich Market is on the move again as work is about to start fitting out the town's Old Post Office on the Cornhill that is to become The Botanist restaurant.

The stalls that currently operate at the top of Princes Street will move to a new pitch at the bottom of Lloyds Avenue and under the arch next to the former Debenhams store.

Traders based at the Food Quarter on Giles Circus and Queen Street will remain in place.

The move will allow a new outdoor dining area to be created for The Botanist which aims to open its doors to customers next February.

Fitting out The Botanist in the Old Post Office building is due to start this week. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Construction teams will start work on the interior fit-out this week, which will see the restaurant start to take shape and the brand’s unique décor come to life.

As part of the plans for the restaurant, the New World Trading Company which owns The Botanist has submitted an application for a pavement licence to allow it to have outdoor seating.

The application includes a request for a main forecourt seating area at the front of the building and a row of tables and chairs down the side of the building on Princes Street.

Natasha Waterfield, Chief Operating Officer for New World Trading Company, said: “We are delighted to bring The Botanist to Ipswich. We have been looking at the town for some time and we are really pleased to be able to find its home in such a unique and suitable setting.

“We’re positive The Botanist will bring a unique vibe to the community, creating new job opportunities - in management, front of house and kitchen.”

Sarah Barber, Ipswich council portfolio holder for the town centre, James McGregor, Assistant Development Manager at New World Trading Company, Stuart MacDonald, Head of Property at Ipswich council and Amber Sacco, Company Designer at New World Trading Company inside the Old Post Office. - Credit: Nicole Drury/IBC

Sarah Barber, Ipswich council’s portfolio holder for the town centre, said: “Having The Botanist occupy one of Ipswich’s landmark buildings is fantastic for the town and helps in our goal of making Ipswich a destination for people to visit.

"We’re pleased that work will soon be starting to get this stunning venue ready for opening and are excited about the outdoor seating which will give visitors an opportunity to sit out and enjoy great food in a great location right at the heart of the town centre.

“While we welcome these plans, Ipswich Market plays an important role in the identity of the town and we have thought carefully about the impact this would have on traders. We have consulted with traders on the plans and they are extremely positive about the move and are looking forward to trading in the new location.”

Some traders do have concerns that they will not have as much space as they have at Princes Street - but most feel that their new location will give them a strong profile in the town centre on market days which will remain unchanged.

Fishmonger Mike Young said: “We are very excited about the move and the prime positioning of the stall, this is a great celebration of 40 years of trading for Youngs Fish.”

Micky Catchpole, owner of Catchey’s Fruit and Veg, said: “We are very happy about the move and thrilled with the new positioning, we can’t wait to get started with the new layout.”



