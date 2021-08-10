Ipswich milliner wins designer of the year award

Published: 4:30 AM August 10, 2021 Updated: 3:06 PM August 10, 2021

Anne Reeder won the London and South East Prestige Award for Best Bespoke Headwear of 2020/21 - Credit: Dilan Parbat/Fenice Media

An Ipswich milliner who set up her own business six years ago has been recognised for her craft after picking up a designer of the year award.

Anne Reeder, who retrained as milliner after leaving a career in the NHS, won the London and South East Prestige Award for Best Bespoke Headwear of 2020/21.

After making hats for friends and family for a few years, Anne took the plunge and launched Anne Reeder Millinery in 2015.

Anne designs hats and headwear for special occasions, such as weddings, garden parties, and days at the races.

Using both traditional and modern millinery techniques, Anne makes classic and contemporary headwear, often from sustainable sources such as pre-loved clothes.

Customers can visit Anne's studio in Constable Road, Ipswich, for a consultation, and she has recently launched hat parties - where groups can get together to make their own fascinator or headpiece while enjoying a glass or two of bubbly.

Andrew White, awards judge, said: “All winners demonstrated a strong presence in showing motivation and drive within their industry.

"We are keen to see how they will continue to succeed in the future."