News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Ipswich milliner wins designer of the year award

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 4:30 AM August 10, 2021    Updated: 3:06 PM August 10, 2021
Ipswich milliner Anne Reeder has won an award

Anne Reeder won the London and South East Prestige Award for Best Bespoke Headwear of 2020/21 - Credit: Dilan Parbat/Fenice Media

An Ipswich milliner who set up her own business six years ago has been recognised for her craft after picking up a designer of the year award. 

Anne Reeder, who retrained as milliner after leaving a career in the NHS, won the London and South East Prestige Award for Best Bespoke Headwear of 2020/21. 

After making hats for friends and family for a few years, Anne took the plunge and launched Anne Reeder Millinery in 2015. 

Anne designs hats and headwear for special occasions, such as weddings, garden parties, and days at the races. 

Using both traditional and modern millinery techniques, Anne makes classic and contemporary headwear, often from sustainable sources such as pre-loved clothes. 

Customers can visit Anne's studio in Constable Road, Ipswich, for a consultation, and she has recently launched hat parties - where groups can get together to make their own fascinator or headpiece while enjoying a glass or two of bubbly. 

Andrew White, awards judge, said: “All winners demonstrated a strong presence in showing motivation and drive within their industry.

Most Read

  1. 1 World's largest container ship coming to Port of Felixstowe
  2. 2 Police 'concerned' for missing Ipswich 22-year-old
  3. 3 Man denies 'causing public nuisance' over Orwell Bridge closure
  1. 4 'Loving partner, daughter and sister' named after fatal A12 crash
  2. 5 Man charged over 'causing public nuisance' on Orwell Bridge due in court
  3. 6 Air ambulance attends 'medical incident' in Ipswich
  4. 7 Five of the worst places for crimes in Suffolk
  5. 8 Who re-created this iconic Banksy image in an Ipswich street?
  6. 9 'Devoted' hospital porter comes into work on day off to help patient
  7. 10 7 roadworks in Suffolk you should be aware of this week

"We are keen to see how they will continue to succeed in the future." 

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Orwell Bridge is closed in both directions 

Suffolk Live | Updated

Orwell Bridge shut both ways due to police incident

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
A person walks their dog on the A14

Motorists stuck on A14 after Orwell Bridge closure 'started walking dogs'

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Severe delays were caused on the Orwell Bridge this evening

Suffolk Live | Updated

Man detained over 'causing public nuisance' on Orwell Bridge as A14 reopens

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
A woman was taken to hospital for checks after a car flipped on its roof following a crash in Ipswich's Bramford Road

Suffolk Live

Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus