Missing Ipswich man Stuart Smith found

Suffolk police has confirmed missing man Stuart Smith has been found in the Kirton area Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

Police have confirmed an Ipswich man who was reported missing has been found.

Stuart Smith, 39, was reported missing to police on Wednesday morning, January 29.

He was found later that day in the Kirton area.

A spokesman for Suffolk police thanked the public for their assistance.