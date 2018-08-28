Live updates as the Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial continues

The trial of six people accused of the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens enters its second day today.

|Yesterday the court heard that Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was allegedly “butchered” to death in a revenge attack by members of a rival group.

He was stabbed in Packard Avenue, Ipswich on June 2 and died from his injuries.

Before the court are Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich; Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking; Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich; Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich; a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons; and Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address.

They all deny murdering Tavis, of Pownall Road, Ipswich.