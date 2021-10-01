Festival hopes 'buzz' will be back in Ipswich with 1,000s heading to venues
- Credit: Dave Langdon
Multi-venue festival Sound City hopes the "buzz" is coming back to Ipswich with over 3,000 tickets holders, organisers have said.
At a conference guiding people through the music industry on Friday (October 1) before the live acts start, Joe Bailey, Sound City Ipswich's festival director, revealed what it means for the town.
Mr Bailey, who is behind music venue the Smokehouse in South Street, said: "There was always a great buzz, but when the promoters started to have kids or get proper jobs, the venues would just die.
"For six or seven years there was just tumble weed going around Ipswich."
After he started the Smokehouse he was then able to get more bands to the town, but he wants Ipswich to have a better infrastructure to keep people here instead of going outside to Norwich and Cambridge.
You may also want to watch:
"There was a big campaign for a venue for Ipswich in the 80s that just died off," he added.
He said that the "buzz" did return in 2019 when they hosted Sound City at the Smokehouse and this 2021 festival would build on this work but some momentum has been lost due to Covid.
Most Read
- 1 Man arrested after 12-hour police negotiation in Ipswich
- 2 Ipswich market traders face struggle to survive
- 3 Severe delays on A14 as car crashes into barrier
- 4 Police negotiators and firearms officers called to Ipswich incident
- 5 Man, 30, caught in police sting trying to communicate with decoy girl
- 6 Alternative theories on Corrie McKeague disappearance in police statement
- 7 Man who had sex with schoolgirl 'stole her childhood'
- 8 Ipswich Park and Ride and bus services affected by driver shortages
- 9 MP's addresses care concerns at Ipswich medical practice
- 10 'Violent and abusive' Ipswich man facing jail following rape trial
Mr Bailey has already sold 1,000s of tickets for Sound City but was reluctant to say it was a success until he sees "smiling faces and bands on tonight".
The festival's biggest venue is the Corn Exchange, also home of the Sound City box office and wristband exchange, while the smallest is the Smokehouse in South Street.
The Ipswich Star is a media partner for the event.
Tickets are available on the door and you can get your wristbands at the Box Office at The Corn Exchange.
For full details of the festival and to book tickets, visit the website.
The full line-up is as follows:
Friday, October 1
The Corn Exchange
6.10pm-6.40pm: Pom Poko
7pm-7.30pm: Big Joanie
7.50pm-8.30pm Porridge Radio
9pm-9.50pm: BC Camplight
10.10pm-11pm: Warmduscher
The Baths
5.20pm-5.50pm: Lynks
6.10pm-6.40pm: bdrmm
7pm-7.30pm: Katy J Pearson
7.50pm-8.20pm: TrueMendous
8.40pm-9.20pm: Yard Act
9.40pm-10.25pm: Marlowe
10.25pm: Finish DJs
St Stephen’s Church
5.50pm-6.20pm: Fräulein
6.40pm-7.10pm: Sarpa Salpa
7.30pm-8pm: Joe and The S*** Boys
8.20pm-8.50pm: Parris Robbo
9.10pm-9.40pm: Los Bitchos
10pm-10.50pm: Chubby and The Gang
11pm:Finish DJs
The Smokehouse
7pm-7.30pm: Pinty
8.15pm-8.45pm: Sink Ya Teeth
9.15pm-10pm: The Goa Express
The Cornhill
1.30pm-2pm: Red Wine Talk
2.20pm-2.50pm: Leon O'Leary
3.10pm-3.40pm: Archy Tomas
4pm-4.30pm: Lili Caseley
5pm-5.30pm: Caswell
5.50pm-6.20pm: Soundscape Green
6.40pm-7.10pm: Reno & Rome
7.30pm-8pm: The Baskervilles
8.20pm-8.50pm: Kyanos
Saturday, October 2
The Corn Exchange
5.15pm-5.45pm: Falle Nioke
6.05pm-6.35pm: Pregoblin
6.55pm-7.25pm: Billie Marten
7.45pm-8.30pm: Alabaster DePlume
9pm-9.30pm: Oscar #Worldpeace
10pm-10.50pm: Working Men’s Club
The Baths
3.25pm-3.55pm: Our Quiet Friends
4.15pm-4.45pm: Anorak Patch
5.05pm-5.35pm: Monster Florence
5.55pm-6.45pm: Ren Harvieu
6.45pm-7.15pm: Ebi Soda
7.35pm-8.05pm: Goya Gumbani
8.35pm-8.55pm: Narst
9.15pm-9.45pm: Jelani Blackman
10.05pm-10.50pm: Billy Nomates
11pm-12.30am: Tom Ravenscroft
12.30am: Finish DJs
St Stephen’s Church
2.20pm-2.40pm: Georgie
3pm-3.30pm: Ayo
3.50pm-4.20pm: She's in Parties
4.40pm-5.10pm: Bug Teeth
5.30pm-6pm: Floral Image
6.20pm-6.50pm: Deep Tan
7.10pm-7.40pm: Khazali
8pm-8.30pm: Grove
8.50pm-9.20pm: TV Priest
9.40pm-10.10pm: The Cool Greenhouse
10.30pm-11pm: PVA
11pm: Finish DJs
The Smokehouse
7pm-7.30pm: Roscoe Roscoe
8.15pm-8.45pm: Holiday Ghosts
9.15pm-10pm: White Flowers
The Cornhill
1.10pm-1.40pm: The Marajanovic
2pm-2.30pm: Oliver Say
2.50pm-3.20pm: Alysha Ramos
3.40pm-4.10pm: Gabby Rivers
4.30pm-5pm: Native James
5.20pm-5.50pm Brayden Jay
6.10pm-6.40pm: Young Max
7pm-7.30pm: Damp Matches
7.50pm-8.20pm: Sophie Mahon
8.40pm-9.10pm: Fishclaw