'The greatest honour' - Ipswich's Nandi plays Foo Fighters tribute concert

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:47 AM September 4, 2022
Ipswich drummer Nandi Bushell performed at Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

Ipswich drummer Nandi Bushell performed at Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins tribute concert - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/PA

Ipswich superstar Nandi Bushell said it was the "greatest honour" of her life to perform in a tribute concert for Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The 12-year-old drumming sensation, who has collaborated with the band and frontman Dave Grohl on a number of occasions, took to the stage at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening.

The concert was held in honour of former Foo Fighters drummer Hawkins, who died in March this year at the age of 50.

Posting on Instagram, Nandi said playing the Taylor Hawkins Forever gig was "the greatest honour of my life" and thanked the band for inviting her to perform.

She was introduced to the thousands in the crowd by Grohl before playing Foo Fighters' track 'Learn to Fly' from their 1999 album There Is Nothing Left to Lose.

The Taylor Hawkins concert featured a catalogue of huge names in support of Foo Fighters, including Liam Gallagher, Mark Ronson, Queens of the Stone Age, Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor, AC/DC's Brian Johnson and blink-182's Travis Barker.

Hawkins' 16-year-old son Shane also took over the drums for the performance of Foo Fighters' hit 'My Hero'.

