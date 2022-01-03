News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Wolsey Theatre cancel panto shows again after staff struck down by illness

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:44 AM January 3, 2022
New Wolsey plays host to HighTide festival in October 2021

Performances at the New Wolsey theatre have been cancelled due to staff illness - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

Performances at the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich have been cancelled due to staff illness. 

The matinee performance and the evening show of Jack and the Beanstalk today have been cancelled. 

Both shows were also cancelled yesterday, Sunday, January 2. 

A statement on the Wolsey Theatre's website reads: "You can still watch from home if you have livestream tickets, but the shows will now be a recording of a previous performance instead of live.

"We’re sorry for any disappointment caused and we will be in touch as soon as we can with your options if you have auditorium tickets booked.

"You do not need to contact us.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Most Read

  1. 1 Meet Ipswich's last lockdown babies of 2021
  2. 2 Car and motorcycle involved in crash in Ipswich
  3. 3 Meet Alistair - the first baby born at Ipswich Hospital in 2022
  1. 4 Three miles of queues on Orwell Bridge after horsebox breaks down
  2. 5 High Ipswich case numbers 'not surprising' but not key issue, MPs say
  3. 6 Felixstowe open water swimmers make splash on New Year's Day
  4. 7 Revamp of 'out of date' park byelaws to be discussed
  5. 8 6 shops that closed in Ipswich during 2021
  6. 9 Will The Botanist hail a fresh start for town centre nightlife?
  7. 10 Reunited! Smudge found five days after going missing on Christmas Eve
Theatre
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The list of people from Ipswich and Felixstowe who have been recognised in the New Year Honours list

Who made the 2022 New Year's Honours list from Ipswich and Felixstowe?

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
police

Suffolk Live News

Police called to more than 360 incidents over New Year's Eve

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Police stock image. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk Live News

Two men arrested in Ipswich as part of drug offence operation

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
HM Treasury's list of unclaimed estates in Suffolk has been released

Personal Finance

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon