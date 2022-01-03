Wolsey Theatre cancel panto shows again after staff struck down by illness
Published: 9:44 AM January 3, 2022
- Credit: Mike Kwasniak
Performances at the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich have been cancelled due to staff illness.
The matinee performance and the evening show of Jack and the Beanstalk today have been cancelled.
Both shows were also cancelled yesterday, Sunday, January 2.
A statement on the Wolsey Theatre's website reads: "You can still watch from home if you have livestream tickets, but the shows will now be a recording of a previous performance instead of live.
"We’re sorry for any disappointment caused and we will be in touch as soon as we can with your options if you have auditorium tickets booked.
"You do not need to contact us.
"Thank you for your patience and understanding."
