Police concerned for welfare of missing 60-year-old Ipswich man

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:32 PM June 29, 2022
Nigel Leathers has been reported missing from Ipswich

Nigel Leathers has been reported missing from Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are appealing for help to locate a 60-year-old missing man from Ipswich.

Nigel Leathers left his home on the Rushmere estate at about 11am on Wednesday and hasn't been seen since.

He is described as wearing navy tracksuit bottoms, blue trainers and carrying a rucksack.

Nigel may also be wearing a blue baseball cap with NY printed on the front.

Police have said they are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone who has seen Nigel is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 159 of June 29.

