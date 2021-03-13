News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Person rescued from Ipswich flat fire

Katy Sandalls

Published: 2:04 PM March 13, 2021   
Fire crews from Suffolk attended the incident in Nightingale Road, Ipswich

Firefighters helped lead a person to safety following a flat fire in Ipswich. 

Crews were called at around 11.40am on Saturday to Nightingale Road.

Fire engines from Ipswich East and Princes Street were alerted to the fire. 

On arrival, firefighters found a fire in a flat within the two-storey building.

Crews proceeded to use two sets of breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue reported that one casualty was led to safety by firefighters and left in the care of paramedics.

