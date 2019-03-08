Have your say on three new Ipswich Northern Bypass routes

Large amounts of traffic passing through Wherstead Road in Ipswich to avoid disruption on the A14. A new road to the north of Ipswich could move this traffic around the town Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

Three potential designs for a long-awaited Northern Bypass for Ipswich to alleviate traffic woes are set to be pitched to the public.

Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere said it was important for the town to have plans for its future Picture: SU ANDERSON Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere said it was important for the town to have plans for its future Picture: SU ANDERSON

Suffolk is invited to have its say on the potential options for the newly-named Ipswich Northern Route when the consultation officially begins on July 5.

The public are being asked to comment on three proposed routes for the new road to the north of Ipswich, but none of the designs have yet been revealed.

The consultation is being jointly run by Suffolk County, Ipswich Borough, East Suffolk and Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils.

It is also supported by West Suffolk Council.

Suffolk County Council leader, Matthew Hicks, is working with all district and borough councils in Suffolk on the Ipswich Northern Route consultation Picture: GREGG BROWN Suffolk County Council leader, Matthew Hicks, is working with all district and borough councils in Suffolk on the Ipswich Northern Route consultation Picture: GREGG BROWN

The consultation information and questionnaire will be available online and will run for 10 weeks, from July 5 to September 13, 2019.

What do council leaders say in the announcement?

Councillor David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said: "A Northern bypass is a priority infrastructure project for Ipswich and I know that for many people in the town it cannot come soon enough.

"I would urge everyone to respond to the Ipswich Northern Route survey giving their views so that this project can move on to the next stage."

Suffolk County Council's leader, Matthew Hicks, said: "I promised earlier this year that we would keep residents informed about our shared plans for the Ipswich Northern Route consultation. Today we are announcing the timescale for this starting on July 5.

"There are a number of opportunities for people to attend information events, to talk with the project team about the proposals.

"We are also encouraging as many people as possible to take part in our online consultation once it begins.

"The public consultation will inform and assist us in considering the next steps."

What do other councils think of the consultation?

Councillor John Ward, leader of Babergh District Council, said: "A new road that helps cut down on congestion and travel times on our county's road network when this important strategic route is blocked isn't just a benefit for Ipswich, but for all of Suffolk.

"We in Babergh are certainly familiar with the congestion along the A12 and A14 at Copdock, Wherstead and Belstead when the Orwell Bridge is closed. I hope everyone takes part in this consultation and I am certainly looking forward to giving feedback on the proposals."

Councillor Suzie Morley, leader of Mid Suffolk District Council, said: "Traffic delays in and around Ipswich have an impact on everyone in the area, and that's why we at Mid Suffolk welcome this work on the consultation on a new relief road.

"Many people outside Ipswich know what it's like to be caught in traffic on the A roads outside the town, and I'd urge everyone to take part in this consultation and give their views on the proposals."

Councillor Steve Gallant, leader of East Suffolk Council, said: "This is an important scheme which will have a significant impact on residents right across Suffolk and particularly those in the south of our district.

"With this in mind, I hope as many people as possible will take part in the consultation to ensure that their views are heard and can be considered"

Councillor John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council, said: "Moving people, goods and data across Suffolk is vital to make sure we have a thriving economy and prosperity for our communities.

"Many residents and businesses in West Suffolk travel to, through or past Ipswich and making that journey easier is important for the economy of West Suffolk and the county. The A14 is an international trade route for the UK and a vital artery for West Suffolk where we, with partners, have been and are lobbying for improvements. I would urge people to take part in this consultation and make sure you have your say."

Where can I go to talk to someone about the plans?

There are 11 drop-in sessions being held throughout July, where members of the public can find out about the project and speak to those behind the scheme.

Here are the details for the 11 events:

 Tuesday, July 9

Grundisburgh Village Hall

3pm - 7pm

 Wednesday, July 10

Needham Market Community Centre

3pm - 7pm

 Saturday, July 13

Woodbridge Community Hall

10am - 3pm

 Tuesday, July 16

Kesgrave War Memorial Community Centre

3pm - 7pm

 Wednesday, July 17

Witnesham Village Hall

3pm - 7pm

 Friday, July 19

Coddenham Community Centre

3pm - 7pm

 Saturday, July 20

Ipswich Library

10am - 3pm

 Monday, July 22

Tithe Barn, Sproughton

3pm - 7pm

 Tuesday, July 23

Henley Community Centre

4pm - 8pm

 Friday, July 26

Martlesham Pavilion

3pm - 7pm

 Saturday, July 27

Claydon and Barham Community Centre

10am - 3pm

More information about the proposals, the information events and how to take part in the consultation can be found on the Ipswich Northern Route website from Friday, July 5.