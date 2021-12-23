One person rescued as crews battle overnight flat fire
Published: 7:44 AM December 23, 2021
One person has been rescued following a flat fire in Ipswich overnight.
Fire crews were called to the blaze at a property off Valley Road after reports of smoke coming from the building just after 3.30am this morning.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival crews found a fire in a ground floor flat of the building.
"Crews used two jets to extinguish the fire with the help of breathing apparatus.
"Crews rescued one casualty."
A 'stop' call was made at 4.09am by the fire service.
Appliances from Ipswich East and Princes street attended the incident.
