Ipswich Star > News

One person rescued as crews battle overnight flat fire

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:44 AM December 23, 2021
One person has been rescued from a flat fire in Ipswich overnight

One person has been rescued from a flat fire in Ipswich overnight - Credit: Google Maps

One person has been rescued following a flat fire in Ipswich overnight. 

Fire crews were called to the blaze at a property off Valley Road after reports of smoke coming from the building just after 3.30am this morning. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival crews found a fire in a ground floor flat of the building. 

"Crews used two jets to extinguish the fire with the help of breathing apparatus. 

"Crews rescued one casualty." 

A 'stop' call was made at 4.09am by the fire service. 

Appliances from Ipswich East and Princes street attended the incident. 


Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Ipswich News

