One person rescued as crews battle overnight flat fire

One person has been rescued following a flat fire in Ipswich overnight.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at a property off Valley Road after reports of smoke coming from the building just after 3.30am this morning.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival crews found a fire in a ground floor flat of the building.

"Crews used two jets to extinguish the fire with the help of breathing apparatus.

"Crews rescued one casualty."

A 'stop' call was made at 4.09am by the fire service.

Appliances from Ipswich East and Princes street attended the incident.



