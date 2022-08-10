Open air theatre coming to Ipswich park later this month

An open air cinema will be coming to Christchurch Park in Ipswich next week - Credit: Archant

An open-air theatre is coming to one of Ipswich's biggest parks later this month.

The Pantaloons theatre company is set to return to Christchurch Park on Friday, August 26 as they bring their own unique flair to a classic of stage and screen.

The production of The War of the Worlds will see the critically-acclaimed Pantaloons invade the stage in this new open-air adaptation as they use musical instruments and puppetry to recreate deadly heat-rays, giant fighting machines, squidgy tentacled Martians and interplanetary warfare on an epic scale.

Gates to the show open at 6pm with the show expected to start at 7.30pm.

Adult tickets cost £14.85, concessions cost £12.50, while a family package (two adults and two concessions) costs £42.35.







