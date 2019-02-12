Partly Cloudy

Young filmmakers to get red carpet treatment at star-studded awards ceremony

PUBLISHED: 11:15 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 01 March 2019

Ipswich filmmakers Mustafa Yiudiz, Max Clarkson, Caydon Meadows and Caolan Spurling Picture: INTO FILM

Ipswich filmmakers Mustafa Yiudiz, Max Clarkson, Caydon Meadows and Caolan Spurling Picture: INTO FILM

Archant

Budding filmmakers from Ipswich are making their way down the red carpet in Leicester Square next week after being nominated for a national award.

Suffolk students Mustafa Yiudiz, 12, Max Clarkson, 15, Caydon Meadows, 13, and Caolan Spurling, 15 from the iRock additional needs group recently set themselves the task of writing, shooting and editing a short film to enter into competitions and festivals.

Now their creation ‘The Somewhat Action-Packed Sci Fi Comedy Including War’ is nominated for Best Film in the 12-15 category at this year’s fifth annual Into Film awards.

The wacky space adventure sees the pupils caught in the panic of a post-Brexit world.

It’s crunch time for the globe, ‘Trumpbot’ is making a visit to Ipswich, but the boys steal his spaceship in an escape from the earth’s atmosphere – in search of a new place to call home.

Their film was shot and edited in less than 12 hours using only an iPad and a green screen – and completed on the evening of the competition deadline, run by the film charity for schoolchildren.

Group leader Joe Bailey said: “It means a huge deal to the whole team to be nominated for an Into Film Award. The young filmmakers were in disbelief when we broke the news and their parents naturally burst into tears of pride.

“We wanted to help our young filmmakers showcase their fantastic, funny ideas and creative talents and we think our film captures this perfectly.”

The boys are members of the iRock additional needs group at Out Loud Music CIC, which gives children aged 10-18 with special educational needs the opportunity to enhance their creativity by recording music, making videos and playing games.

Ipswich’s four-piece answer to the Coen Brothers will be making their way to the awards at the ODEON Luxe theatre on Monday, March 4.

The star-studded event will be hosted by popular CBBC presenter Radzi Chinyanganya, while the event is supported by ambassadors Eddie Redmayne, Kenneth Branagh and Michael Sheen among others.

A-list ambassador Mr Sheen said: “The Into Film Awards are a great moment for young people across the UK from greatly varying backgrounds to be celebrated for their creativity and achievements in film and filmmaking.

“They are an important reminder, at an important time, that talent is everywhere, and that film and the arts have a huge role to play in young people’s lives and learning.”

