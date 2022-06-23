News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man found dead as police and fire service called to Ipswich home

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:22 PM June 23, 2022
Updated: 1:17 PM June 23, 2022
Ipswich's Gippeswyk Road has been blocked off due to the incident

Ipswich's Gippeswyk Road has been blocked off due to the incident - Credit: Archant

A man has been found dead at a home in Ipswich after emergency services were called to an incident.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service received a callout to Gippeswyk Road, near Gippeswyk Park and Ipswich railway station, shortly before 11.30am on Thursday.

The incident happened near Ipswich railway station

The incident happened near Ipswich railway station - Credit: Archant

Police are also at the scene, with fire engines blocking off access to both Gippeswyk Road and Ancaster Road.

As many as six fire engines were originally dispatched to the incident, but this was later scaled back.

The fire engines blocked off the road near Gippeswyk Park

The fire engines blocked off the road near Gippeswyk Park - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Buses said on Twitter the number 13 service would be diverted due to the incident.

A police forensics van was later seen arriving in Gippeswyk Road.

A Suffolk police spokesman later confirmed a man had been found dead at the property.

