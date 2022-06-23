Updated
Man found dead as police and fire service called to Ipswich home
Published: 12:22 PM June 23, 2022
Updated: 1:17 PM June 23, 2022
A man has been found dead at a home in Ipswich after emergency services were called to an incident.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service received a callout to Gippeswyk Road, near Gippeswyk Park and Ipswich railway station, shortly before 11.30am on Thursday.
Police are also at the scene, with fire engines blocking off access to both Gippeswyk Road and Ancaster Road.
As many as six fire engines were originally dispatched to the incident, but this was later scaled back.
Ipswich Buses said on Twitter the number 13 service would be diverted due to the incident.
A police forensics van was later seen arriving in Gippeswyk Road.
A Suffolk police spokesman later confirmed a man had been found dead at the property.