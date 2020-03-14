WATCH: Dog owner who 'feared the worst' is reunited with her beloved puppy

Connor, Harry, Jane and Jack with their dog Poppy. Poppy the dog was recently stolen from her owners, but has now been found! Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

The owner of a stolen German shepherd has spoken of the relief she felt as she was reunited with her beloved pet following a wide-spread social media appeal.

Four-month-old Poppy was returned home to her owner Jane Yeo in Onehouse, near Stowmarket on Saturday, March 8 - a day after she was reported missing, believed to have been stolen.

A social media appeal was launched to track down the missing puppy and within a day of her being taken, Mrs Yeo was notified of a German shepherd mathcing Poppy's description listed for sale online.

Several Facebook users shared screen shots of the post with her and police in Stowmarket were then able to track the dog down and eventually return her to her home.

This week Mrs Yeo has been thanking the community for their 'overwhelming support' during her search for missing Poppy.

She wanted to thank everyone who took the time to share the posts, and the police who she said 'worked overtime to ensure Poppy was returned home safely'.

She added: 'Even after she had been returned safely, their aftercare was amazing, constantly checking in to make sure I was doing okay, I really cannot thank them enough.'

She admitted 'she feared the worst when Poppy went missing' but is now making the most of having the family pet back where she belongs.

- Taylor Cobald appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 9 charged with burgling two homes in Onehouse and a shed in Stowmarket last weekend.

The 22-year-old, who has also been charged with criminal damage to a police cell, was remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on April 6 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Cobald, of Rendlesham Road, Ipswich, is alleged to have entered a shed with intent to steal, entered a property in Onehouse and stolen a puppy, headphones, Alexa device, empty beer bottle, underwear and a jacket, and entered another Onehouse address and stolen two coats, car keys, a bunch of house keys and a Kindle.