Ipswich Post Office reopens after two-year closure - and under new management

Published: 8:00 AM August 21, 2021

The Post Office has reopened under new management - Credit: Google Maps

An Ipswich Post Office has reopened after being closed for more than two years.

Ellenbrook Green Post Office has re-opened under new management.

The shop is still in the same place as it was when it closed temporarily in April 2019.

The Post Office has had a refurb with a modern open-plan environment and will be open Monday to Friday between 9am and 5.30pm offering 51 hours of services, making it convenient for customers to visit.

Customers of all main UK banks can access accounts at the new branch with services including bill payment, cash withdrawals and foreign currency, postage, home shopping collections and returns.

Wendy Hamilton, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We are delighted to have restored a full-time Post Office to the Ellenbrook Green area of Ipswich, as we know how important Post Office services are to a community.”

A wide range of Post Office products and services are available.



