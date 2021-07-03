News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
GALLERY: Footy fans pack pubs to watch England vs Ukraine

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 7:32 PM July 3, 2021    Updated: 9:11 PM July 3, 2021
Kelly and Charlotte Herriott on their way to watching the England v Ukraine match at Isaacs. Pictu

Kelly and Charlotte Herriott on their way to watching the England v Ukraine match at Isaacs. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Fans have packed pubs across Ipswich this evening, hoping to watch football come one step closer to home.

England play Ukraine in the quarter final of Euro 2020, with a favourable route to the final beckoning after an impressive win over Germany earlier this week. 

Gareth Southgate's team finished top of their group and have not yet conceded a goal in the tournament.

Football fans get excited for the England v Ukraine match. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Football fans get excited for the England v Ukraine match. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Despite the warning of thunderstorms in Suffolk, fans have ventured out to watch the game.

And they were rewarded early on when Harry Kane poked home from a Raheem Sterling through ball.

England doubled their lead just a few minutes into the second half when Harry Maguire headed in from a free kick. 

Harry Kane notched his second and England's third shortly after.

Fans at Isaacs celebrate Harry Kane's first half goal against Ukraine

Fans at Isaacs celebrate Harry Kane's first half goal against Ukraine - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Daniel Ward getting excited ahead of the England v Ukraine match. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Daniel Ward getting excited ahead of the England v Ukraine match. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Football fans get excited for the England v Ukraine match. L-R Daryl Francis, Sean Hanley, Nathan Sm

Football fans get excited for the England v Ukraine match. L-R Daryl Francis, Sean Hanley, Nathan Smith, Gran Barrett. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

But will it be happy faces and jubilant singing, or footy fans crying into their pints? Only time will tell.  

Lauren McMamee, Molly Richards, Chloe Parkin, Cherie Harper and Emily Berrimen getting excited for t

Lauren McMamee, Molly Richards, Chloe Parkin, Cherie Harper and Emily Berrimen getting excited for the England v Ukraine match at Isaacs. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Chloe Warden watching the England vs Ukraine match at Isaacs on the Ipswich waterfront

Chloe Warden watching the England vs Ukraine match at Isaacs on the Ipswich waterfront - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

England fans at Isascs in Ipswich during the Ukraine game 

England fans at Isascs in Ipswich during the Ukraine game - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN


Football
Ipswich News

