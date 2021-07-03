GALLERY: Footy fans pack pubs to watch England vs Ukraine

Published: 7:32 PM July 3, 2021 Updated: 9:11 PM July 3, 2021

Kelly and Charlotte Herriott on their way to watching the England v Ukraine match at Isaacs.

Fans have packed pubs across Ipswich this evening, hoping to watch football come one step closer to home.

England play Ukraine in the quarter final of Euro 2020, with a favourable route to the final beckoning after an impressive win over Germany earlier this week.

Gareth Southgate's team finished top of their group and have not yet conceded a goal in the tournament.

Football fans get excited for the England v Ukraine match.

Despite the warning of thunderstorms in Suffolk, fans have ventured out to watch the game.

And they were rewarded early on when Harry Kane poked home from a Raheem Sterling through ball.

England doubled their lead just a few minutes into the second half when Harry Maguire headed in from a free kick.

Harry Kane notched his second and England's third shortly after.

Fans at Isaacs celebrate Harry Kane's first half goal against Ukraine

Daniel Ward getting excited ahead of the England v Ukraine match.

Football fans get excited for the England v Ukraine match. L-R Daryl Francis, Sean Hanley, Nathan Smith, Gran Barrett.

But will it be happy faces and jubilant singing, or footy fans crying into their pints? Only time will tell.

Lauren McMamee, Molly Richards, Chloe Parkin, Cherie Harper and Emily Berrimen getting excited for the England v Ukraine match at Isaacs.

Chloe Warden watching the England vs Ukraine match at Isaacs on the Ipswich waterfront

England fans at Isascs in Ipswich during the Ukraine game




