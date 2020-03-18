Ipswich gym limits members and could cut hours due to coronavirus pandemic

PureGym in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich’s PureGym in the Buttermarket Shopping Centre has imposed a limit on the number of members allowed in at any one time in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 24-hour gym also said it may have to limit opening hours - but said it would remain open, adding: “We recognise that we play an important role for our members and local communities.”

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus

The government has urged people to stop all non-essential contact to halt the spread of the disease, with older people asked to stay at home for two weeks.

However, the government has also encouraged people to continue to exercise to ensure they stay fit and healthy.

MORE: How are gyms being affected in the coronavirus crackdown?

While many gyms are still open, council buildings in the county have been closed including leisure centres and sports facilities.

PureGym had already “increased the frequency of cleaning and the focus on hygiene management in our gyms”, with new cleaning stations and hand sanitisers installed.

It has also increased the frequency with which high touch objects, such as door handles and lockers, are cleaned.

But in response to the “drastic” measures announced by prime minister Boris Johnson on Monday, it has brought in more measures to reduce the risk to members.

All exercise classes have been cancelled until further notice, while the number of members allowed in at one time will be limited to 100.

MORE: All of the coronavirus news in Suffolk

Members can use the PureGym app to check how many people are inside.

An email to members sent on the evening of Tuesday, March 17 added: “We may reduce the opening hours of your club over the coming weeks.

“Certain items of equipment will be temporarily removed from use, to ensure the minimum 2m social distance as advised by the government is maintained.

“We will continue to do what we can to provide you with a safe and hygienic place to train.

MORE: 407 more cases of coronavirus in UK shows largest rise in 24 hours

“Given the ongoing uncertainty we may need to make further changes and we will update you if this is the case.”

It has also urged people showing any symptoms of coronavirus to stay away from the gym.

Elsewhere, Ben Gray - owner of the Suffolk Strength Academy - in Ipswich is determined that his members will still be supported when the Ransomes Industrial Estate facility closes and has written them all personalised home workout plans.