E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich gym limits members and could cut hours due to coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 05:15 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 05:22 18 March 2020

PureGym in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

PureGym in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich’s PureGym in the Buttermarket Shopping Centre has imposed a limit on the number of members allowed in at any one time in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The 24-hour gym also said it may have to limit opening hours - but said it would remain open, adding: “We recognise that we play an important role for our members and local communities.”

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus

The government has urged people to stop all non-essential contact to halt the spread of the disease, with older people asked to stay at home for two weeks.

However, the government has also encouraged people to continue to exercise to ensure they stay fit and healthy.

MORE: How are gyms being affected in the coronavirus crackdown?

While many gyms are still open, council buildings in the county have been closed including leisure centres and sports facilities.

PureGym had already “increased the frequency of cleaning and the focus on hygiene management in our gyms”, with new cleaning stations and hand sanitisers installed.

It has also increased the frequency with which high touch objects, such as door handles and lockers, are cleaned.

But in response to the “drastic” measures announced by prime minister Boris Johnson on Monday, it has brought in more measures to reduce the risk to members.

All exercise classes have been cancelled until further notice, while the number of members allowed in at one time will be limited to 100.

MORE: All of the coronavirus news in Suffolk

Members can use the PureGym app to check how many people are inside.

An email to members sent on the evening of Tuesday, March 17 added: “We may reduce the opening hours of your club over the coming weeks.

“Certain items of equipment will be temporarily removed from use, to ensure the minimum 2m social distance as advised by the government is maintained.

“We will continue to do what we can to provide you with a safe and hygienic place to train.

MORE: 407 more cases of coronavirus in UK shows largest rise in 24 hours

“Given the ongoing uncertainty we may need to make further changes and we will update you if this is the case.”

It has also urged people showing any symptoms of coronavirus to stay away from the gym.

Elsewhere, Ben Gray - owner of the Suffolk Strength Academy - in Ipswich is determined that his members will still be supported when the Ransomes Industrial Estate facility closes and has written them all personalised home workout plans.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Inspiring Terri Calvesbert, who suffered 90% burns as a child, reveals wedding plans

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have announced their engagement Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Increase in coronavirus cases in region amid new warnings

The number of new virus cases in the region has risen Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

People told to stop ALL non-essential contact with others amid coronavirus outbreak

Prime minister Boris Johnson made the announcement during a press conference. Picture: PA

Most Read

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Inspiring Terri Calvesbert, who suffered 90% burns as a child, reveals wedding plans

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have announced their engagement Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Increase in coronavirus cases in region amid new warnings

The number of new virus cases in the region has risen Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

People told to stop ALL non-essential contact with others amid coronavirus outbreak

Prime minister Boris Johnson made the announcement during a press conference. Picture: PA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Inspiring Terri Calvesbert, who suffered 90% burns as a child, reveals wedding plans

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have announced their engagement Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Home, but not alone’ – How you can support people in Suffolk in the months ahead

The Good Neighbour Scheme volunteers in Hollesley, Boyton and Shingle Street Picture: TREVOR CONNICK

‘I was in Wuhan just days before the outbreak’ – Butcher on his coronavirus near miss and why finishing season is ‘non-negotiable’

Terry Butcher was coaching in China as recently as December. Photo: Archant

Suffolk bus companies operating as normal at present despite coronavirus crisis

Eastern Counties buses are operating as normal at present . Picture: PAUL GEATER

£10m revamp for malt factory given green light

Muntons' biomass plant at their Bridlington site in East Yorkshire. A similar plant has been given the go ahead for its Stowmarket factory. Picture: MUNTONS
Drive 24