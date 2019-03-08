Video

Can you spot yourself in our Ipswich Race for Life gallery?

The Ipswich Race For Life at Trinity Park. Shirley and Noel Birkett, left, Mel Driver, and Matthew Goodchild. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Trinity Park became a sea of pink as for the first time ever, both men, women and children took part in the Race for Life in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Runners and walkers at the start of the Ipswich Race For Life at Trinity Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Runners and walkers at the start of the Ipswich Race For Life at Trinity Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nearly 3,500 people from Suffolk and Essex braved the heat today, with some running in memory of their loved ones lost to cancer and others celebrating the lives of those who have survived the disease.

This year all Race for Life events, including the 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids races, took part on the same day.

Chloe Gissing, who ran in memory of her dad who passed away two years ago, was the 23rd person across the finish line - wearing a huge smile on her face and with tears in her eyes.

Speaking after the run, Chloe said: "It's very emotional.

"My dad fought cancer for six years and we sadly lost him two years ago - he's my absolute hero and I miss him terribly."

Both of Chloe's parents were diagnosed with cancer in 2011. Her mum has since been given the all clear, but Chloe lost her dad at the young age of 62 - meaning he never got to meet his grandchild.

Chloe Gissing from Manningtree ran the Race For Life in memory of her dad. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Chloe Gissing from Manningtree ran the Race For Life in memory of her dad. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

She continued: "I don't think anyone should lose their parents that young, but I really hope I've made my dad proud.

"Race for Life is so important because everyone has been affected by cancer, it really is heartbreaking and I just hope and pray that there will be a cure one day."

Childhood friends Jinty Wong and Sarah Scripps both took on the Pretty Muddy challenge in memory of some of their close relatives.

Jinty, lost her mum five years ago when she was just 23-years-old, and today was her second time tackling the mud run.

She said: "My mum is my motivation.

"She was diagnosed on valentines day at the age of 52 and then we lost her on June, 18 - so within four months she was gone."

Friends Jinty Wong and Sarah Scripps at the Race For Life at Trinity Park, Ipswich. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Friends Jinty Wong and Sarah Scripps at the Race For Life at Trinity Park, Ipswich. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Jinty was devastated after losing her mum in her twenties, but says the Race for Life events are truly "uplifting" and show "how strong people can be".

Jinty's friend Sarah, who is also from Ipswich, lost her auntie before she'd even met her.

Today, she came to accompany her niece who took part in the Pretty Muddy kids race and completed it in 49 minutes.

Speaking of the event, Sarah said: "Events like this bring the community together, as families come together for someone they have loved.

"You watch people die and you just think when is it going to stop? It's vital we stand together and try and fight back."

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but today more people are surviving the disease than ever before.

Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK's work has been at the heart of that progress.

Gemma Turpin, event manager for Race for Life Ipswich, has been overwhelmed by the days success.

She said: "This year was bigger and better than ever before as we combined all the events into one day and the atmoshphere was amazing.

"Thousands of people came together to support each other and raise money to help beat cancer."

The Ipswich Race For Life at Trinity Park. Friends Louise Felton, left, and Julie Rahman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Ipswich Race For Life at Trinity Park. Friends Louise Felton, left, and Julie Rahman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Friends from Felixstowe preparing for the Pretty Muddy race for Cancer Research UK. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Friends from Felixstowe preparing for the Pretty Muddy race for Cancer Research UK. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

The Ipswich Race For Life at Trinity Park. Volunteers for Cancer Research UK, Helene Cook and her daughter Molly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Ipswich Race For Life at Trinity Park. Volunteers for Cancer Research UK, Helene Cook and her daughter Molly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Ipswich Race For Life 5K winner, Kristian Elias. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Ipswich Race For Life 5K winner, Kristian Elias. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gemma and her fiance Chloe before they took on the Pretty Muddy Race For Life. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Gemma and her fiance Chloe before they took on the Pretty Muddy Race For Life. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

The Ipswich Race For Life at Trinity Park. Seven-year-old Leila Gascoigne. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Ipswich Race For Life at Trinity Park. Seven-year-old Leila Gascoigne. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Ipswich Race For Life at Trinity Park. Grandmother Andie Holloway, right, with her granddaughters Cadence, seven, and Sienna Montgomerie, five, and her sister Elizabeth Hook. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Ipswich Race For Life at Trinity Park. Grandmother Andie Holloway, right, with her granddaughters Cadence, seven, and Sienna Montgomerie, five, and her sister Elizabeth Hook. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Ipswich Race For Life at Trinity Park. Unicorn rider Rosie Rickeard running for her best friend Maggie. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Ipswich Race For Life at Trinity Park. Unicorn rider Rosie Rickeard running for her best friend Maggie. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY