Pair accused of attacking McDonald’s customer with ‘branches and baseball bats’

Two Ipswich men have been accused of attacking another man in the car park of a fast food outlet.

Alexandru Negara, 26, and Valeriu Negara, 23, both of Clarkson Street, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Neither entered pleas to two offences - alleged to have taken place in the car park of McDonald's, in Ranelagh Road, on August 16.

Both are accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm on Marius Didila and damaging the windows of a BMW belonging to the same alleged victim.

Prosecutor Ian Devine said the pair are alleged to have attacked Mr Didila, and his vehicle, using "branches and baseball bats".

He said the grievous bodily harm charges were too serious to be dealt with at magistrates' court.

District judge Julie Cooper sent the matter to Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on January 2.

Both men were released on conditional bail until then.