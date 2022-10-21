Could you play John or Michael Darling in Ipswich panto?

An open audition is being held on October 29 for John and Michael Darling in Peter Pan. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Ipswich Regent will be throwing its doors back open once again for open auditions in search of talented Suffolk child actors to take leading roles in its pantomime.

After a successful search for Wendy, the hunt is on for two children to play her brothers John and Michael Darling in Peter Pan.

Panto producers Enchanted Entertainment are on the lookout for male child actors aged eight-13 who live in the area to star alongside West End legend Darren Day, who is playing panto baddie Captain Hook and Dancing on Ice Finalist and former EastEnders actor Matt Lapinskas, who is playing Peter Pan.

Auditions will take place on Saturday, October 29, at 11am, with no pre-registration necessary.

The creative team will provide some acting sections from the script.

Successful candidates must also be available for rehearsals on Sundays throughout November and December as well as from 16th – 31st December for the actual pantomime performances.

Producer Guy Pascall said: “Peter Pan is going to be an amazing Christmas production and what a brilliant opportunity for local male child actors to perform in the pantomime alongside such a stellar professional cast. The panto will also include some fantastic flying sequences, which of course, John and Michael Darling will be a part of as they fly off to Neverland."

Joining the cast is Rushmere St Andrew''s Eliza Walker, 21, who will play Wendy.

She said: "I feel so overwhelmed yet hugely grateful.

"The answer was 100 per cent yes when the call came through offering me the part!

Hopefully this will be the start of a long career in theatre, I’m so looking forward to getting started on rehearsals and performing on stage at Ipswich Regent Theatre as Wendy in this years’ Christmas pantomime.”

The production will run for 24 shows from December 16 to December 31.

Tickets are on sale now and already selling fast. Book online at www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk