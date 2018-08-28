Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Parents at a second Ipswich school have been warned over reports of a man in a silver car approaching pupils.

A letter was sent out to parents of Rose Hill Primary School students on Tuesday, January 22, warning parents to remain vigilant.

This follows reports of a man telling children that he was a taxi driver and trying to convince them to get into his silver car.

The incident was first reported at St Alban’s Catholic School last week after two children were approached on separate occasions.

Now Rose Hill have sent out a message to parents, claiming that two more similar incidents have been reported in the 48 hours before Tuesday January 22.

Adam Wilson, vice principal, wrote: “There have also been two more reports of an incident of this nature in the last 48 hours of similar concern.

“The police have been informed of both incidents, as well as primary and secondary schools both locally and across Suffolk.

“We kindly ask parents to speak to their children about staying safe when walking to and from school, to always walk with a friend and not on their own and to let an adult know if anything concerns them.

“Please ensure that any concerns are reported to the police and that the school are informed.”

This follows an incident at St Alban’s secondary school.

In a letter to parents on Friday, January 11, deputy headteacher Jason Horne said a man driving a silver car had first tried to tempt a student into a car on Monday, January 7.

He said: “This apparent taxi did make contact with a Year 7 student along Digby Road after school on Monday.

“We initially found out about it on Tuesday morning.”

He continued: “Then on Thursday after school, we had another student approached – which we assume was the same car – at a bus stop in Woodbridge Road East.

“One of our students was stood on the pavement and a silver car pulled over, wound down the window and a man said: ‘I’m a taxi, your mum has called because your bus is late’.

“Because we had already alerted the students about the issue, that helped her realise this was not right so she ran off.”

It is understood police have been informed of all the above incidents.