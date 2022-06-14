News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Police concerned for welfare of missing 15-year-old girl from Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:49 PM June 14, 2022
Rosie Clayton has been reported missing from Ravenswood in Ipswich

Rosie Clayton has been reported missing from Ravenswood in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are appealing to trace a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from south-east Ipswich.

Rosie Clayton was last seen in the Ravenswood area of the town at about 10am on Tuesday.

She is described as white, 5ft 2in tall, with short brown hair and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing black trousers, a grey jumper with Mickey Mouse on and may have a black rucksack.

Police are concerned for Rosie’s welfare and are appealing for help to locate her.

Anyone who believes they have seen Rosie, or who has any information regarding her whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Part of the A14 is currently closed after a HGV leaked fuel over the westbound carriageway

Suffolk Live News

Lane closed on A14 after large diesel spillage near Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A group of travellers have set up camp in Martlesham Park and Ride

East Suffolk Council

Councillor says travellers at park and ride should be allowed to stay

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Portman Road aerial

Ipswich Borough Council

Ipswich Tories concerned about cost of aquatic centre

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Travellers have pitched up in an Ipswich car park

Suffolk Live News

Travellers pitch up at Ipswich sports centre car park

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon