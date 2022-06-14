Police concerned for welfare of missing 15-year-old girl from Ipswich

Rosie Clayton has been reported missing from Ravenswood in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are appealing to trace a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from south-east Ipswich.

Rosie Clayton was last seen in the Ravenswood area of the town at about 10am on Tuesday.

She is described as white, 5ft 2in tall, with short brown hair and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing black trousers, a grey jumper with Mickey Mouse on and may have a black rucksack.

Police are concerned for Rosie’s welfare and are appealing for help to locate her.

Anyone who believes they have seen Rosie, or who has any information regarding her whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.