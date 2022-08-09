Ongoing heathland blaze sees 147 calls made to fire service

A large heathland blaze in Ipswich saw 147 calls made to Suffolk's Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters remain at the scene of a wildfire which broke out at Rushmere Heath earlier today (August 9).

The call first came in just after 5pm after reports of large smoke flume, which could be seen from across Ipswich.

Speaking at the scene, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service station manager, Andy Message, said the fire is now surrounded but crews will remain in attendance as they dampen down the area.

"Our combined fire control room took 147 calls to this incident because it was seen from some distance away," he said.

"Crews arrived quickly and determined we needed additional appliances. We have six in attendance.

"They surrounded the fire as quickly as possible causing as little damage to the heath as possible using hose reel jets and mainline jets.

A large fire engulfed an area of land at Rushmere Heath - Credit: Ashley Jackaman

"We have worked really hard in arduous conditions and we will remain on scene for some time dampening down and knocking down some hot spots."

The fire at #rushmere heath near #ipswich is now surrounded. Station Manager Andy Message gives an update on the incident. Please be #fireaware in these hot and dry conditions and remember to call 999 if you see a fire. pic.twitter.com/sucBozzqBM — Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service (@SuffolkFire) August 9, 2022

Mr Message also gave a fresh warning to the public as the service expect more callouts during the dry, hot weather.

He added: "While conditions are very dry, do your best to avoid naked flames outside, including barbecues and bonfires.

Plumes of smoke could be seen as fire crews tackled a large fire at Rushmere Heath. - Credit: David Myers

"At the moment we are very busy and we expect to be over the next few days. Please be vigilant with fire safety measures."

The fire is now believed to be under control.



