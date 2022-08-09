News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Ongoing heathland blaze sees 147 calls made to fire service

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:34 PM August 9, 2022
A large fire has engulfed an area of land at Rushmere Heath

A large fire engulfed an area of land at Rushmere Heath - Credit: Ashley Jackaman

A large heathland blaze in Ipswich saw 147 calls made to Suffolk's Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters remain at the scene of a wildfire which broke out at Rushmere Heath earlier today (August 9). 

The call first came in just after 5pm after reports of large smoke flume, which could be seen from across Ipswich.

Speaking at the scene, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service station manager, Andy Message, said the fire is now surrounded but crews will remain in attendance as they dampen down the area.

"Our combined fire control room took 147 calls to this incident because it was seen from some distance away," he said.

"Crews arrived quickly and determined we needed additional appliances. We have six in attendance.

"They surrounded the fire as quickly as possible causing as little damage to the heath as possible using hose reel jets and mainline jets.

A large fire has engulfed an area of land at Rushmere Heath

A large fire engulfed an area of land at Rushmere Heath - Credit: Ashley Jackaman

"We have worked really hard in arduous conditions and we will remain on scene for some time dampening down and knocking down some hot spots."

Most Read

  1. 1 Smoke seen across Ipswich as crews tackle large fire
  2. 2 Firefighters tackling fire near popular Suffolk hotel and spa
  3. 3 Investigations ongoing into 'inter-gang disputes' in town
  1. 4 Strong interest expected as 'prime' town centre shop unit hits market with price tag of more than £1m
  2. 5 Tributes paid to Ipswich man who could 'make magic happen'
  3. 6 Farmer 'heartbroken' as land sees fourth fire in 10 days
  4. 7 Convicted murderer released on temporary license arrested in Ipswich
  5. 8 Popular family-run butchers announces closure
  6. 9 Meeting to discuss traffic calming measures after community concerns
  7. 10 21-year-old man drowned on hottest day of the year, inquest hears

Mr Message also gave a fresh warning to the public as the service expect more callouts during the dry, hot weather. 

He added: "While conditions are very dry, do your best to avoid naked flames outside, including barbecues and bonfires.

Plumes of smoke can be seen as fire crews tackle a large fire at Rushmere Heath. 

Plumes of smoke could be seen as fire crews tackled a large fire at Rushmere Heath.  - Credit: David Myers

"At the moment we are very busy and we expect to be over the next few days. Please be vigilant with fire safety measures."

The fire is now believed to be under control.


Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich has been reported as a potential site for delivering Covid-19 vaccinations and could...

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Boys, 15 and 16, arrested after man injured in machete attack in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ann Summers opening soon shop front

Ann Summers on the move in Ipswich

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon
A man was attacked with a machete at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

'Really concerning' – Shock after machete attack at Ipswich sports centre

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Adrian Patchett was released on temporary licence in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Hunt for convicted murderer released on temporary licence in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon