Scouts roll up sleeves to do their bit for climate change

Scouts in Ipswich have been rolling up their sleeves and getting their hands dirty to support the environment.

Young leaders from the 11th Ipswich Scout Group spent last Saturday planting 181 English native trees at Hallowtree Activity Centre at Alnesbourne Priory.

They purchased 165 saplings and 16 larger trees from The Woodland Trust, following their hugely successful fireworks display in Christchurch Park in November to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Kaya, 14, was one of the Young Leaders taking part.

She said: “I think it’s really important to look after the environment and planting these trees will really help. We’ll be able to come here for years to come and see how our trees are growing."

According to scientists, planting trees is one of the cheapest and most effective ways of removing excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, as the trees will absorb emissions as they grow.

The scout group, based in Castle Hill, also hopes that the trees will help work against noise pollution from the A14.