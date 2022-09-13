Big screen to show Queen's funeral in Ipswich town centre

A big screen will be placed in the Cornhill so that people can watch the Queen's funeral - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A big screen will be placed in Ipswich town centre and will show Queen Elizabeth II's funeral next week.

The screening of the funeral, which is being held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, will start at 10am on the Cornhill.

Limited seating will be provided for people who need it but people are also being told they can bring their own chairs as well.

A number of attractions across Suffolk have announced they will closing as a mark of respect on the Queen's birthday.

John Cook, the mayor of Ipswich, said: “After the huge interest in the Suffolk Proclamation event that saw around 6,500 people gather in the Cornhill on Sunday, the council has decided it would be good to provide an opportunity for people to come together and watch the Queen’s funeral on Monday.”

A crowd of about 10,000 people gathered on the Cornhill on Sunday to hear the official Proclamation of King Charles III following the death of his mother.

HM Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston, said: “In view of the enormous numbers that attended the Reading of the Proclamation on Sunday I think this is a very good idea and it will give the people of Suffolk an opportunity to gather together to mourn our Great Queen.”